HICKORY — With an increase in grocery prices over the past few months, the time has never been better to sign up for Catawba County Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.

WIC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for women who are pregnant, have recently delivered or are breastfeeding, and children up to age 5. The program helps prevent nutrition-related problems in pregnancy, infancy and early childhood. WIC benefits, which come on a card similar to a debit card, are redeemable at participating food stores.

Eligible participants receive food packages that can include milk, cheese, eggs, whole grain cereals and bread, peanut butter, fresh, frozen or canned fruit or vegetables, and other nutritious items. These items are all nutritional building blocks and some are pantry staples.

“Many families are eligible for WIC, but don’t realize it,” said Jeremy Stockton, Catawba County’s WIC director. “We encourage families and women who are pregnant to consider applying for the program. It can make a big difference in the weekly grocery bill.”

Depending on family size and who is in the family, WIC benefits can be worth up to hundreds of dollars each month. WIC also provides nutrition and breastfeeding counseling, and makes referrals to other health and community resources.

Income requirements are based off federal poverty guidelines. WIC allows for families to make nearly double that amount.

Some individuals are automatically income-eligible:

• Children under age 5 who are enrolled in the Head Start, Early Head Start, NC Pre-K or Parents as Teachers programs,

• If you participate in another assistance program (Medicaid, Work First/TANF or Food and Nutrition Services/SNAP),

• Children who are in foster care and are covered by Medicaid.

In addition, mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents can all get WIC for children.

For more information on WIC or to find out if you or your family is eligible, call 828-695-5884 or make an appointment online at https://www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/public-health/.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. More information: https://www.fns.usda.gov/civil-rights/usda-nondiscrimination-statement-other-fns-programs.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.

Catawba County Public Health promotes and protects the health of all Catawba County residents through preventive services, innovative partnerships, and community health improvement initiatives. For more information, call 828-695-5800 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov/phealth.