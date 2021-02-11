Food Lion reopens after car damages building; man describes scene in store during crash

The Food Lion in Viewmont was open to shoppers less than 24 hours after a 90-year-old woman accidentally drove into the front of the building.

The hole created by the collision was covered with boards. One entrance to the store was still closed.

A Hickory man who was in the grocery store at the time of the crash recalled the scene when the car came through the front glass.

Jeff Mackie, 73, was waiting in the checkout line shortly after 1 p.m. when he “heard a huge explosion.”

“With today’s climate in the world, my first thought was a bomb has gone off because there was smoke in the air,” Mackie said.

It soon became apparent that it was not a bomb but a Chrysler Pacifica that caused the damage. Photos Mackie took of the scene show the car almost completely inside the store.

No one was injured in the crash.

Mackie said employees immediately jumped into action, checking to see if people were OK and leaning into the car door, which would only open part of the way, to see if the driver was all right.

First responders were on the scene in a matter of minutes, Mackie said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

