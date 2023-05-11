The former owner of Nagano’s Japanese Restaurant has announced plans to open a food hall at the former First National Bank building at the corner of First Avenue and Second Street in downtown Hickory.

“As a testament to our love for this town, we are thrilled to give back to the community by opening Hickory's first food hall,” according to a post on the recently created Hickory Food Hall Facebook page. “The historical First National Bank of Catawba will be transformed into an extraordinary venue, spanning over 23,000 square feet, which will serve as a hub for fulfilling dreams and fostering a supportive community.”

Lynn Nguyen, who recently handed over operation of Nagano to her daughter, is opening the food hall along with her daughter and son-in-law, according to the Facebook post and the food hall’s website.

No opening date for the food hall was listed on the food hall's Facebook page or website.

The food hall’s website describes the owner’s goal of “creating a platform that unites local artists, restaurant owners and retailers to offer something exceptional to our community.”

In response to a question on their original post announcing the plans, the owners described the food hall concept as one in which vendors sell food, drinks and other products in a space that includes seating areas for customers.

“Similar to a food court in a shopping mall, a food hall typically offers a wide variety of cuisines and styles of food, ranging from street food to gourmet fare,” they explained. “However, food halls typically focus on independent and artisanal vendors, offering a more curated selection of high-quality, locally-sourced food options.”