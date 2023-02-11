HICKORY — The Hickory Public Library announced its new Book to Table: Food for Life Classes. Those who attend will hear from local experts and see live cooking demonstrations. Classes will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

These classes are designed to help share ways to improve your nutrition with a clear approach to a plant-based diet. Designed by physicians, nurses, and registered dietitians, Food for Life promotes eating based on the latest scientific research. This series is for adults who may struggle to access fresh, healthy food, have a chronic illness, and want to learn more about cooking to support this lifestyle.

The series will be taught by Leticia Nichols, MSN, NP-C, a practicing medical clinician for over 30 years, a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, and a certificate holder in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University.

The Food for Life cooking classes will occur once a month on the following dates:

• The Power of Your Plate – Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.

• How Foods Fight Diabetes - Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

• Foods for a Healthy Weight – Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

• How Foods Fight Heart Disease – Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

• Power Foods for the Brain – Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

This program is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library system online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.