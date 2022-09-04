Food, fellowship can be found at West Hickory Senior Center

It’s September, which means fall is on the way — my second least favorite season. My first least favorite is winter. I am a spring-summer person.

While September, especially Labor Day, signals the end of my beloved hot months, it also shines a light on a group of people for whom I’ve had a special fondness my whole life: senior citizens. September is National Senior Center Month. If you’ve been reading my column for a while, you know how much I admire the Catawba County Council on Aging and all the activities that go on at the West Hickory Senior Center at 400 17th St. SW.

I’m going to point out here and then again later that the Council on Aging, a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is commencing its fall fund drive. Executive director Vickie Blevins, administrative assistant Bea Heavener, program assistant Ashelin McCoy, and a slew of volunteers work extra hard to provide all manner of services to area seniors, and it takes money, none of which comes from the county. “We need funds to help with general operating expenses,” said Vickie. “We get some federal and state monies because we’re a senior center, but we rely on donations and fundraising.”

That’s all I’ll say about that for now. I want you to know how vital COA is to many people. As you are well aware, the cost of food has risen dramatically. For some seniors, paying for groceries was challenging before the increases. Now, it’s nearly impossible. Vickie told me about a retired gentleman who stops by the West Hickory Senior Center from time to time to get Medicare information for himself and his mother. Recently, he’s been looking for part-time work so he can buy food. He told the folks at the center that he was down to eating only noodles.

The man didn’t know the center maintained a stocked food pantry. When he was offered items from the pantry, he hesitated, suggesting there might be people in worse shape than he. Finally convinced, he accepted a few things. I wondered why he was having trouble finding work considering all the “hiring” signs around the county. Vickie suggested that while age discrimination is frowned upon, there still are employers who prefer not to hire older folks.

“People don’t realize how financially draining it can be to retire,” said Vickie. “Many retired during COVID, and then the cost increases came.”

Besides food, seniors need to be active and social. COA offers all manner of ways to do both. I won’t list everything a person can do at the senior center, but I will tell you about some new and returning events and programs, such as the first-ever spelling bee, which takes place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. There will be prizes. You can sign up to compete or just show up and watch.

While we’re on the subject of words, here’s one I’ve been working to incorporate into my vocabulary: perspicacity. Don’t let our recent hot days and the noun’s first six letters lead you to consider it has something to do with sweating. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it’s “the ability to understand things quickly and make accurate judgments.”

Maybe words aren’t your thing but miniature golf is. At 9:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, Kevin Dickey of the Putt-Putt Fun Center at 533 Seventh Avenue Place SW, Hickory, will transform one of the senior center’s largest rooms into a putt-putt course. Kevin’s donating the service, and participants play free of charge.

A self-defense class began at the center on Aug. 2 and will continue at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Martial arts and self-defense instructor Rickie Maddox is leading the class, which has a $1 suggested donation. If the first class was any indication, there’s going to be a slew of seniors ready to defend themselves should they be forced to do so.

How about some gentle stretching and controlled breathing to bring about energy for rejuvenation and healing? Retired school teacher Ruthie Hall is volunteering as the center’s qi gong leader every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Don’t let mobility challenges stop you from participating in this free exercise class. Vickie said you can enjoy qi gong seated or standing.

The free-to-join Living Well with Arthritis Support Group is another program that began at the West Hickory Senior Center in August and will continue at 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. It’s led by Linda Watson, a veteran arthritis support group instructor.

So maybe you’re the artsy type and enjoy opportunities to develop your talent. COA and Catawba Valley Community College teamed up awhile back to provide art lessons at the senior center according to the community college’s schedule. These classes, taught by CVCC art instructors, will resume Sept. 7, meeting every Wednesday at 1 pm. The cost for the Sept. 7 to Oct. 26 classes is $60 and must be paid to CVCC. Interested individuals need to register with CVCC.

Whether they’re seniors or teens or in-betweens, those with artistic talents and a bunch of products to show for it might want to consider paying $25 for a spot at the senior center’s annual Holiday Craft Bazaar Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors must register. Vickie said the entire center will be available for crafters to display their goods on tables and sell to attendees, who, like the artists, can be seniors, teens, or in-betweens.

Swing your partner round and round. Don’t you love square dancing? Caller Ron Kapnick’s taking the fun to West Hickory on Sept. 15 at 2 p.m., with the do-si-do-ing happening the third Thursday of each month thereafter. Ron’s volunteering his services, so the dancing’s free to all who want to exercise and smile at the same time. Vickie said Ron “doesn’t want the art of square dancing to be lost.”

Also great fun is going to a dinner theater — or in this case, a lunch theater. COA is resurrecting the joy of out-of-town day trips. “We’ll be going to Wohlfahrt Haus, a dinner theater in Wytheville, Virginia, to see ‘Grease’ on Oct. 19 and ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ on Dec. 13,” said Vickie. The cost for transportation, lunch, and the show is $95 for “Grease” and $100 for “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” People are already signing up, so don’t delay.

On completely different notes, COA is helping folks in a variety of practical ways. People can register to vote, change addresses, and find out their polling locations by dropping by the center between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 5 to Dec. 7. “We will have counselors available by appointment at the West Hickory Senior Center, the Newton Main Library, and the Sherrills Ford Library. Call to schedule.”

A mobile mammogram unit from Catawba Valley Medical Center will be conducting mammogram screenings Oct. 21 at the senior center. Interested parties must have an appointment.

You’ll also need an appointment to get your flu shot, but you have many locations and times to choose from. Call the center or check out the COA newsletter for times, dates and locations. If you’d like to receive the newsletter by mail or email, call the center. The newsletter is also available on the COA website at www.catawbacoa.org.

Now, back to that fund drive. You can mail donations (checks made out to Catawba County Council on Aging) to Catawba County Council on Aging, P.O. Box 835, Hickory, NC 28603; drop by the senior center on 17th Street SW, Hickory; or go to the donation page on the website and use a credit card or PayPal.

Or, if you just want to make sure the West Hickory Senior Center food pantry remains well stocked for seniors like the man who had nothing at home to eat except noodles, take your donation by the center between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

To schedule your participation in a program or for more information, call 828-328-2269.