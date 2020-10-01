Food drive, theater yard sale, and more

22nd annual Castle of Cans food drive held virtually
HICKORY — Hickory's Oktoberfest Castle of Cans annual food drive will shift to a virtual fundraising campaign from Oct. 1-31.
For every $5 collected in the virtual campaign, Second Harvest Food Bank can typically distribute 35 pounds of food. The county-wide canned food campaign provides added supplies to soup kitchens and agencies that help families in need in our communities and the need is greater than ever this year.
Last year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina recognized Castle of Cans with a 2019 Food Drive Partner Award for a record-breaking 30,933 pounds of canned food collected from public and private schools and community sites in Catawba County.
The food was distributed to eight soup kitchens and food pantries in the area. This year’s virtual campaign goal of $5,000 will provide the equivalent of 35,000 pounds of food and be tailored to meet the eight local recipient agency needs. Food Lion is again providing its support by donating 5,000 pounds of canned goods to the Oktoberfest Castle of Cans campaign through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative.
Schools, businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to “join” and create their own fund drive page within the Castle of Cans team. Each team will get a custom link once they create a page that can be shared within their network of supporters via email or social media. Click "join the team" and follow the easy instructions by visiting the Castle of Cans page or donate directly on the page: https://p2p.onecause.com/shmetrolina2020/team/castle-of-cans
Purchased food will be distributed to the following agencies: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
For information about the Castle of Cans, contact Carleen Crawford at 828-781-0845 or Amy Ogle at 828-322-1121.
Foothills Folk Art Festival canceled
NEWTON — The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art recently announced the cancellation of this year’s Foothills Folk Art Festival, originally planned for Saturday, Oct. 3.
The difficult decision was made with respect for the health and safety of exhibiting artists, volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and fans of the event. Given the unpredictable future of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations feel the most empathetic course of action is to protect the resources of all parties involved, especially local small business sponsors and artists.
Several Downtown Newton businesses plan to host folk art displays the weekend of Oct. 2-4 to keep the spirit of the festival alive. Check with your favorite businesses for their offerings.
Organizers remain confident that as we recover from the pandemic, the festival will move forward next year on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 as one of the nation’s finest celebrations of folk art.
For the latest news about the festival, like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival or go to the festival website at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com.
Hickory Community Theatre Guild plans yard sale
HICKORY — The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre will be having a yard sale on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will take place at the Theatre, located at 30 3rd St NW in downtown Hickory.
The wide variety of merchandise available includes furniture, housewares, craft items, shoes, wigs, wedding dresses and other clothing. If you’re gearing up for Halloween, there is a varied array of costumes for adults and children.
Ava Pendley will be providing live music during the sale. All proceeds benefit special projects at the Hickory Community Theatre. For more information email HCTguildpres@hickorytheatre.org.
