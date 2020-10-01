Food drive, theater yard sale, and more

22nd annual Castle of Cans food drive held virtually

HICKORY — Hickory's Oktoberfest Castle of Cans annual food drive will shift to a virtual fundraising campaign from Oct. 1-31.

For every $5 collected in the virtual campaign, Second Harvest Food Bank can typically distribute 35 pounds of food. The county-wide canned food campaign provides added supplies to soup kitchens and agencies that help families in need in our communities and the need is greater than ever this year.

Last year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina recognized Castle of Cans with a 2019 Food Drive Partner Award for a record-breaking 30,933 pounds of canned food collected from public and private schools and community sites in Catawba County.

The food was distributed to eight soup kitchens and food pantries in the area. This year’s virtual campaign goal of $5,000 will provide the equivalent of 35,000 pounds of food and be tailored to meet the eight local recipient agency needs. Food Lion is again providing its support by donating 5,000 pounds of canned goods to the Oktoberfest Castle of Cans campaign through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative.