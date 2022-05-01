Folk musician to kick off Hickory's Sails series

HICKORY — The City of Hickory's 2022 Sails Original Music Series kicks off on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. in downtown Hickory with folk musician Danielle Howle.

As an artist-poet, Howle is a natural storyteller through song. She balances powerful style with conversational lyrics, sharing her honest experience of life.

Howle's music ranges from country-swamp-blues to jazz to Americana with clear jazz, country, Southern rock, indie, and folk influences.

The South-Carolinian singer has been compared to Flannery O’Connor, Patsy Cline, and Nina Simone. The New York Times calls her “an extraordinary mind, a southern storyteller with a gorgeous sense of melody that should be pouring out of stereos everywhere."

Howle has opened for such acts as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, San Bush, The Avett Brothers, Fugazi, and Elliot Smith.

“Danielle Howle is a folk musician gone rogue,” says Bob Sinclair, coordinator for the music series. “Her four-piece band is currently opening for Indigo Girls and Blues Traveler. We’re excited to bring her to Hickory.”

The Sails Original Music Series offers musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. Two new sponsors for this season are local companies Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.