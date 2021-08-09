FM-2 Wildcat joins Hickory Aviation Museum’s collection of historic airplanes

A World War II-era U.S. Navy fighter plane that spent decades at the bottom of Lake Michigan is being added to the Hickory Aviation Museum’s collection of planes.

Kyle Kirby, curator of the Hickory Aviation Museum, said the museum is still researching the history of the FM-2 Wildcat, but they do know that it flew in the South Pacific and participated in the battle of Kwajalein as part of the attack on the Marshall Islands.

“When you take off in this airplane you have to hand crank the gear up. There’s like 28, 29 turns. You had to be pretty strong … They (pilots) had to crank it as fast as they could to start it,” Kirby explained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The FM-2 crashed into Lake Michigan during training on June 26, 1945, Kirby said. The pilot survived the crash but the plane was not able to be recovered at the time. “They are still pulling airplanes out. There are still a lot of planes in Lake Michigan,” he said.

Nearly 50 years later, the plane was recovered in the 1990s and restored at the National Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.