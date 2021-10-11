Fly Fishing Film Festival scheduled in Boone

BOONE — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming to Boone’s Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Oct. 16, features 10 films, six to 16 minutes in length, from throughout the world showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.

Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the screening at 7 p.m. The theater venue is at 559 W. King St., Boone. Tickets are priced at $15 either in advance or on the day of the event.

The event is being hosted by Boone’s Fly Shop.

For information about the screening, contact the host at alex@boonesflyshop.com.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.

Total film festival viewing time is 118 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are:

• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.