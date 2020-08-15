Flooding leads to state of emergency declaration in Catawba County; golf course under water, at least 5 roads closed

Heavy rains Friday led Catawba County Commissioners to issue a state of emergency declaration Saturday morning.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 7:51 a.m. Saturday due to excessive rainfall in the county, according to a release issued by the county.

The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents, the release stated.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation listed at least five roads closed Saturday afternoon, including Snow Creek, Kool Park, Rocky Ford, Bunker Hill School Road and 12th Avenue SE in Hickory.

Hickory Daily Record readers shared images of homes with flooding and roads that were damaged.

Rock Barn Golf and Spa underwent damage from rising waters overnight. It is reported that the Jones course will be closed for as long as two weeks.

Accuweather.com forecast more thunderstorms into Saturday evening with the potential to lead to additional flooding.

The release noted the value of the declaration is that it enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.