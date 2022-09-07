Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform

TAYLORSVILLE — The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Landslide — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The new county park is located at 101 West Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County government.

Landslide performs all the popular Fleetwood Mac songs from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as hits from band members’ solo careers.

The band is a professional-level tribute act based out of the Charlotte area. Band members include Karen Pressley Byrd (Stevie Nicks), Nadia Lena Shutkufski (Christine McVie), Jason Fava (Lindsay Buckingham), Mickey Byrd (John McVie), and Jamison Sampson (Mick Fleetwood).

Food trucks on site will include Village Inn Pizza, Urban Flavor, and Carolina Kettle Corn. The popular splash pad will be open for the children to enjoy. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Check out Landslide on Facebook at www.facebook.com/landslidenc to learn more about the band.

All park rules apply. No alcohol, tobacco, coolers, tents, or dogs are allowed.