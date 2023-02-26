With the birth of Ayden Hayes Byles, the Fisher family of Catawba County was able to celebrate five generations. Shown in the photo are great-great-grandparents Harold, holding Ayden, and Mary Ann Fisher, great-grandpa Randy Fisher, middle, Mimi Leslie Fisher Moore, right, and mother Alexandra Elliott.
Five generations on display
