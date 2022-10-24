First Watch coming to Hickory, breakfast spot will set up in former Fuddruckers location

The former Fuddruckers restaurant building on U.S. Highway 70 will soon be home to a First Watch restaurant.

First Watch’s media contact, Thomas Raynor, said the goal is to open in March 2023.

First Watch is a chain restaurant specializing in brunch foods such as avocado toast, eggs Benedict, wraps and more, all with their own unique flair. Each restaurant also features a juice bar and brunch cocktails.

The company is based in Florida and has nearby locations in Huntersville, Charlotte and Concord. The company website also notes a First Watch is coming soon to Mooresville.

The restaurant hours in nearby locations are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.