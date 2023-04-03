HICKORY — Ready to stop renting and finally buy your first home? On Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. adults are invited to hear from local experts about first-time home buying, from financing to closing costs.

The workshop will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

April is Financial Literacy Month which makes it the perfect time to plan for your financial future. Hear from real estate agent Tami Fox from Keller Williams Realty, wealth strategist and financial educator Doug Frye from Spinnaker Financial, and mortgage lender Dale Shue with Movement Mortgage.

This program is in partnership with the Society of Financial Awareness (SOFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation.

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.