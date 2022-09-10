First Presbyterian welcomes senior pastor

HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church of Hickory (FPC Hickory) has called the Rev. Richard Floyd to be its new senior pastor.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the congregation and community are invited to attend the 10 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary for Floyd’s first sermon in Hickory. Following the worship service, a special meet-and-greet is planned in the church fellowship hall to allow time to welcome Floyd, his wife Emily, and their daughters Anna and Ella to the Hickory community.

Floyd served at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta for seven years in many roles including senior associate pastor. In addition, he has served other churches in Atlanta and outside Chicago as well as taught at Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta. He received his Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary and his Ph.D from Emory University, with a focus on theology and creation. His dissertation was published under the title “Down to Earth: Christian Hope and Climate Change.”

He has edited a series of devotionals with Old Testament scholar Walter Brueggemann and published several articles in the “Feasting on the Word” series.

“We are so excited to introduce Richard to our congregation and community,” said Ty Poston, chair of the FPC search committee.

“Richard brings an array of skills that are well-suited to both our community and our church. It was evident from the moment we first met that someone special had been called to Hickory, and he comes to us at a time of great opportunity. FPC looks to embrace dynamic change while respecting our traditions and looking to connect with all generations that make up our congregation.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of a congregation that loves their town,” said Floyd.

“First Presbyterian Church has a rich history of 150 years, but they are committed to being a relevant, thoughtful congregation in the 21st century. They understand that faith is a journey and not a destination, and they strive to make room for everyone, no exceptions. I’m looking forward to being a part of their work and connecting with the larger Hickory community.”

FPC Hickory, which will celebrate its 150th year in 2023, is a historic church in downtown Hickory. FPC Hickory fosters diverse, intergenerational connections among people trying to build faith through worship, study, activities, mission and witness to Jesus Christ.