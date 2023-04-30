HICKORY — On Sunday, April 23, First Presbyterian Church celebrated its 150th year as a congregation in Hickory. The day included one special worship service that included elements of traditional and contemporary worship.

Six former ministers of First Presbyterian Church returned to lead worship with the church’s two current ministers, the Rev. Richard Floyd and the Rev. Heather Davis. A large crowd of current and past members enjoyed the homecoming service and lunch that followed.

In 1873, the initial church was formed as “Gibbs Mission." In 1878, the first church building, known as “the little white church,” was built in the downtown parking lot that was later Fresh Air Galaxy. The church’s current sanctuary was completed in 1906 and has had numerous additions and renovations over the years.

A highlight of the April 23 celebration was the unveiling of an installed timeline in the church’s welcome area outlining the past 150 years.

The congregation of First Presbyterian Church celebrated its actual 150th anniversary on March 18 of this year with a day of service to the Hickory community.

Service is important to the church as well as programs for children and youths, mission trips, spiritual formation for all ages, worship, and fellowship. For more information on First Presbyterian Church, visit hickoryfpc.org.