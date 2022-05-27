First phase of Catawba Valley Medical Center emergency room expansion to be complete by late summer

The first phase of Catawba Valley Medical Center’s emergency room upgrade is expected to be complete in late summer.

The hospital started expansion of the emergency department and creation of an adjoining heart center in May 2021. The $30.7 million project won’t be complete for several years, but the first phase is expected to be complete by early August, Matt Webber, Catawba Valley Health System marketing and corporate communications director, said.

The first phase includes several new emergency department rooms, a decontamination room and a new behavioral health area.

The expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for emergency and cardiac services. The emergency department already serves more patients than it was designed to serve, Webber said.

The new rooms and new layout should allow the hospital to treat more patients, decrease wait times and expand services for overweight patients. The expansion includes a separate area to treat psychiatric patients, Webber said.

The second stage of construction is expected to be done in early 2023, Webber said.

The second phase includes the first portion of the new heart center, which includes a catheterization lab.

The heart center will bring all of CVMC’s heart and vascular services to one place, which also is close to the emergency room. The center will treat a growing number of cardiac patients, the hospital said in a news release.

The third phase of the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. It will add more emergency department space and complete the heart center.

The last portion of the project will finish up the emergency department and is expected to be done by early 2024, Webber said.

