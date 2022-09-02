First monkeypox case in Caldwell County confirmed; patient is in isolation

A Caldwell County resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox. The county announced its first confirmed case on Friday.

“Our team is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said. “The patient is in isolation.”

The virus causes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash with bumps. Most people with monkeypox recover on their own. Monkeypox is rarely fatal, a news release from Caldwell County said.

The case is one of 346 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Friday morning. Catawba County reported its first case of monkeypox on Thursday.

Caldwell County has not received a shipment of monkeypox vaccines. The vaccine is available in Buncombe, Forsyth, Mecklenburg and other more populated counties. The vaccine has been prioritized for people who are currently most at risk of exposure to monkeypox, the release said.

“Our communicable disease team has been preparing to address monkeypox in our community for several months,” Martin said. “They have a plan in place for testing and are working to obtain vaccines to be administered here in Caldwell County.”

The populations with top priority to receive the vaccine are people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, transgender individuals who are sexually active, people living with HIV or are taking medication to prevent HIV and people who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days, the release said.

People who are most at risk are encouraged to get vaccinated in a nearby community until Caldwell County is able to start administering vaccine doses, the release said.

Anyone with unexplained rashes or lesions should contact the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8400 or their health care provider to be tested.