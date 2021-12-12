First Lego League Robotics Explore offered

NEWTON — First Lego League Robotics Explore is being offered at several branch library locations throughout the 2021-22 school year for youth in second grade through fourth grade.

The 10-week series has been offered at St. Stephens Library on Monday afternoons from 4:30-5:30 p.m. It started Oct. 11 and ends Dec. 13.

Other library locations where the program will be available include Newton and Southwest libraries, with the program scheduled to start in January at the Newton library.

Youth can apply to be part of the program by completing an online application at https://go.ncsu.edu/libraryrobotics. Space is limited and youth selected to attend will be notified. Those selected will need to enroll using the 4-H Online to complete their registration.

The program is offered as a partnership between Catawba County library system, 4-H, and STEM West. This partnership and grant support from STEM West enables organizers to offer this robotics program at no cost for selected youth.