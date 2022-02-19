First Horizon Bank funds laundry equipment for Exodus Homes

HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency that provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people, has received a $5,000 grant from First Horizon Bank for new laundry equipment in its Ridgeview campus area.

Darrell Johnson, First Horizon Bank senior vice president, has worked with Exodus Homes for years and was aware of its needs in many areas. Last fall he contacted the Rev. Susan Smith, Exodus Homes assistant executive director, to let her know the bank was in a position to help with a special project.

Exodus Homes has two apartment complexes in the Ridgeview neighborhood with 49 residents who need to do their laundry. Each complex has a laundry room with donated washers and dryers that often break down or work poorly. Each apartment has a designated wash day and if the laundry equipment is not working on their day, the whole wash day schedule is thrown off and some residents miss their turn. Occasionally clothing has been ruined by washers or dryers that do not work properly.

“When Darrell called, the laundry room upgrade was definitely at the top of our list of needs,” said Smith.