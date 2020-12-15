First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Catawba County

Greene said the vaccination was an important step.

“The importance of the vaccine can’t be overstated," he said in a press release. "It’s going to take the community coming together to help solve the problem. Being vaccinated is an important first step.”

Vaccinated staff will continue to follow all precautions, but the vaccine provides a sense of relief.

The vaccine is optional for CVMC staff, but Xiong encouraged her colleagues to get vaccinated as soon as they are offered the opportunity, the press release said.

“We have seen first-hand what this virus can do to our families and our community," she said. "I am so excited to be among the first to receive the vaccine, and I hope everyone will see this as an effective way of overcoming its devastating effects.”

On Wednesday, the medical center will vaccinate more employees, Webber said.

All of the hospital’s 975 doses will go to employees of the health system, Webber said. There are 2,100 employees, so not everyone will get to have a dose in the first shipment. Employees will be prioritized based on their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and their role in fighting the virus. Anyone vaccinated will get a second dose three weeks later, Webber said.