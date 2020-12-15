First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Catawba County

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Catawba County was administered Tuesday to a frontline health worker at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Catawba Valley Health System was among 11 hospitals in North Carolina to receive the earliest shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved for emergency use on Saturday.
Three hospitals received their doses on Monday and eight on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a press briefing Tuesday. The remaining 42 hospitals slated to receive allotments of the state’s first shipment of the vaccine will get their doses on Thursday. Frye Regional Medical Center is slated to receive 975 doses, the same number as CVMC.
CVMC’s shipment arrived at 9:14 a.m. on Tuesday. Supply chain and pharmacy staff unloaded the vaccine doses and put the doses in ultra-cold storage, CVMC Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said.
The vaccine had to be thawed about three hours before it could be administered. The first shot went to Michael McDonald, a registered nurse in the hospital’s critical care department, Webber said.
Six employees received the first doses on Tuesday. Those employees were McDonald; Courtney Casey, a registered nurse in the medical and emergency departments; Dr. Phil Greene, chief of staff and hospitalist; Angie Gryder, microbiology section coordinator; Mai Xiong, a medication reconciliation pharmacy technician; and Stephanie Chapman, a registered nurse leading the medical-surgical departments.
Greene said the vaccination was an important step.
“The importance of the vaccine can’t be overstated," he said in a press release. "It’s going to take the community coming together to help solve the problem. Being vaccinated is an important first step.”
Support Local Journalism
Vaccinated staff will continue to follow all precautions, but the vaccine provides a sense of relief.
The vaccine is optional for CVMC staff, but Xiong encouraged her colleagues to get vaccinated as soon as they are offered the opportunity, the press release said.
“We have seen first-hand what this virus can do to our families and our community," she said. "I am so excited to be among the first to receive the vaccine, and I hope everyone will see this as an effective way of overcoming its devastating effects.”
On Wednesday, the medical center will vaccinate more employees, Webber said.
All of the hospital’s 975 doses will go to employees of the health system, Webber said. There are 2,100 employees, so not everyone will get to have a dose in the first shipment. Employees will be prioritized based on their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and their role in fighting the virus. Anyone vaccinated will get a second dose three weeks later, Webber said.
The state’s plan prioritizes frontline health care workers, like those treating COVID-19 patients or administering the vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccine distribution plan. As more shipments arrive, the parameters for who should be vaccinated widen.
Staff in congregate care settings are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the month, then residents of those facilities. Elderly people with chronic conditions will be eligible following that, then elderly people without medical issues, adults with chronic conditions, younger people in congregate living settings and then other health care workers.
The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general public until the spring.
The state is expecting to get shipments of the vaccine each week, but the federal government does not plan to tell states what their allotment is until each Friday, Cooper said.
If the Moderna vaccine is approved this week, North Carolina is expecting 175,000 doses next week.
“Beyond that, questions remain,” Cooper said. “North Carolina and other states still need clarity from the federal government as to how many doses of the vaccine we’ll get.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.