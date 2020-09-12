First Baptist Church funds community agencies

HICKORY — The Missions Council of First Baptist Church of Hickory has again reached out to fund local community agencies that are making significant contributions to the welfare of the community during these tough economic times.
Lloyd Bost, chairman of the Missions Council, announced that $15,000 will be contributed to the following agencies: Western Piedmont Council of Governments Regional Housing Authority ($5,000) and The Family Guidance Center ($10,000).
The Regional Housing Authority, operating within the WPCOG, has been designated as a HUD EnVision Center. Through this designation, the RHA uses community resources to assist low-income families in their jurisdiction to become self-sufficient.
With the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are feeling even more stressed, and just living is getting more and more difficult.
This year, the Center collected 15,000 feminine products for their annual Dignity Drive. These funds will be used to deliver those products to pantries, women’s resource centers, homeless shelters and schools.
In addition, the Center helps families and individuals with career services such as resume building, interview training and preparing job applications.
The RHA is given 171 housing vouchers that are to be used for non-elderly disabled families. Funds will help with application fees, deposits on units and utilities.
The Family Guidance Center has been a cornerstone agency in the community for over 60 years providing life-saving services.
During this COVID crisis, they have provided continuous services to the most vulnerable populations in the community.
Family Guidance provides individual and family counseling; Christian counseling; domestic violence services; shelter for victims fleeing abuse; medical and legal advocacy; consumer credit counseling; rapid rehousing; budgeting; bankruptcy counseling; nurturing of juveniles in the court system; batterer’s intervention and more. All victim services are completely free.
Church officials said First Baptist Church of Hickory covets your prayers as it helps to serve the suffering in this community.
