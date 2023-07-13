Movies at the park

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will be playing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on a big screen in Southside Park on Friday.

The event is free and open to the public. The movie will start at dusk.

Southside Park is located at 1775 Southwest Blvd.

Art show opening

The Caldwell Arts Council presents a new exhibition titled “The More We Get Together,” featuring works by members of The Brush and Palette Club. The exhibition will open on Friday.

The artwork will be displayed through Aug. 25.

The Brush and Palette Art Club was established more than 50 years ago as a group of female artists. Membership is established through a jury process of the artist’s work. The Brush and Palette Art Club is made up of artists with their own unique style who create in a wide variety of media. The members exhibit together as a group as well as encourage each other to pursue their own shows and exhibits. The club has monthly meetings where they share their talents and invite guest artists to demonstrate their unique skills. They also host “Thursday Painters” at the HUB in Hudson, where members of the community are invited to join in painting or just watch.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir. It is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Concert in Valdese

The Southside Saints will perform in Valdese on Friday as part of the town’s Family Friday Nights Summer Concerts Series.

The night will begin at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School and end at 10 p.m. This will be the first time with band has performed in Valdese.

The group plays a wide variety of classic hits, covering musicians from The Police to Stevie Wonder. Southside Saints band members include Steve Senes on guitar and vocals, Devin Dove on drums and vocals, Robbie Hegler on bass guitar and vocals and Klint Ford as the audio engineer.

Fresh popcorn, nachos, chips, candy, ice cream, snow cones and cold drinks will be for sale at the concession stand or try your luck with the 50/50 raffle. All concession and raffle ticket sales benefit the Valdese First Baptist Church.

In addition to live music, there will be lawn games for attendees to enjoy, such as Frisbee, bowling, or cornhole.

The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W., in Valdese.

Fireworks and rock music

Alexander County will be hosting a rock tribute concert followed by a fireworks show on Saturday.

The Def Leppard tribute band Mock of Ages will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park.

Mock of Ages has brought together some of the best musicians in the southeastern United States for the sole purpose of paying tribute to their favorite rock band. The group works hard to meticulously replicate all of Def Leppard’s hit songs while capturing the feel and vibe of the band.

Following the concert, Alexander County will host a patriotic fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. at Alexander Central High School. The best locations to view the fireworks will be in parking areas at the high school, county administration, board of education, senior center, and other nearby lots.

The concert and fireworks are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on-site for the concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The high school is located at 223 School Drive.

