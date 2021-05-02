Fireworks company takes off in pandemic

Frank Terzino Jr. was always the one to set off fireworks at family events. From a young age, they intrigued him.
“When I was a kid, I told my dad I was going to be a professional fireworks guy,” Terzino said.
Forty years later, he is one.
Terzino, who owns a personal training business, turned his fireworks hobby into a business last year. Starfire Pyrotechnics, run by Terzino and his wife Tori, is thriving, he said. They strive for Disney-quality shows, the kind most people haven’t seen, he said.
“We’re the new generation; we’re trying to make it fun and hip,” Terzino said. “I don’t mean to sound cocky, but people are just not used to seeing a good fireworks show, but the stuff we do is next level.”
Terzino’s love of fireworks were grounded in family events that got bigger and better with each passing year. Eventually, he got a license to produce a show that matched his interest.
“Our backyard fireworks shows started to get bigger and bigger,” he said. “I wanted to do more shows for my family.”
With that license, Terzino started working with some professional companies.
“It was disappointing because I was putting more effort into my family shows than they were putting into theirs,” he said.
His wife suggested he should start a fireworks company of his own. It was just before the COVID-19 pandemic set in that Starfire Pyrotechnics got off the ground. Fireworks shows and events were canceled and put on hold, and his other business, personal training, was frozen, as well.
“Owning the gym and the fireworks company in 2020 was like the worst two things you can do,” he said.
Terzino decided to book fireworks shows and allowed refunds if they were canceled or delayed, unlike many other companies. The policy got them their first gigs, and got the business off the ground.
After the first few shows, they started booking more and more, and already have 20 shows this year, Terzino said. He thinks his show quality has helped sell the business.
Terzino said he wants the audience to be enraptured by the sights.
Terzino and his wife take their time planning. They visit the location, find out what fireworks they can use, how long the show will be and what it might look like at the location. Then, they choreograph each firework. Each spark, flash and boom is timed perfectly, and a computer system helps it go off without a hitch.
“What separates us from other companies is computerization,” Terzino said. “We can control the precision timing. With that, we can do a lot of stuff not a lot of people have seen.”