Fireworks company takes off in pandemic

His wife suggested he should start a fireworks company of his own. It was just before the COVID-19 pandemic set in that Starfire Pyrotechnics got off the ground. Fireworks shows and events were canceled and put on hold, and his other business, personal training, was frozen, as well.

“Owning the gym and the fireworks company in 2020 was like the worst two things you can do,” he said.

Terzino decided to book fireworks shows and allowed refunds if they were canceled or delayed, unlike many other companies. The policy got them their first gigs, and got the business off the ground.

After the first few shows, they started booking more and more, and already have 20 shows this year, Terzino said. He thinks his show quality has helped sell the business.

Terzino said he wants the audience to be enraptured by the sights.

Terzino and his wife take their time planning. They visit the location, find out what fireworks they can use, how long the show will be and what it might look like at the location. Then, they choreograph each firework. Each spark, flash and boom is timed perfectly, and a computer system helps it go off without a hitch.