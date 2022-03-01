Fireman Mike Cates retires after 30 years with the Hickory Fire Department

Hickory Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Cates turned in his gear Monday, after 30 years with the department.

“At midnight, I’m officially off the books,” he said.

Cates said being a firefighter isn’t for everyone.

“You have to be a little different, some say a little off, to enjoy this,” he said “You have to learn to cope with the things that you see, and the things that you do, and the things that you touch, and the things that you smell. Those are not pleasant things.”

Cates said going into retirement he’s going to try and focus on the good memories and not the bad.

“Anytime that we’ve been able to take what was somebody’s worst possible situation and make it better,” he said. “That’s not always saving the person that’s in cardiac arrest. That’s not always stopping the fire before somebody loses everything. It’s knowing you did everything you could possibly do, that you would have done the same for your own family.”

The advice Cates has for those who want to become a firefighter is to be willing to learn.