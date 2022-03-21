Firehouse Subs to open in former Groucho's building in Viewmont

A new Firehouse Subs location is opening at the former Groucho’s Deli building in Viewmont.

The franchise location of the sandwich chain is planned to open in late May, Katherine Kirby, Firehouse Subs manager of public relations, said.

The restaurant is owned by Larry Chandler, a franchisee with Firehouse who owns locations in North and South Carolina, Kirby said.

“Hickory is a great location for our next Firehouse Subs because of the many job opportunities and economic development it has experienced in recent years,” Chandler said. “I have a lot of family and friends in the area and look forward to bringing Firehouse Subs back to the area. The area is stronger than ever, and I am proud to join in on the growth and bright future that lies ahead this summer.”

A Firehouse Subs location in Viewmont closed in 2018.

The Firehouse Subs sign is now up at the former Groucho’s Deli on N.C. 127.

For the new restaurant, Firehouse plans to hire 40 to 45 people, Kirby said.

Hickory has another Firehouse Subs location on U.S. Highway 70.

