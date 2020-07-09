Firefighters extinguizh blaze on 9th Street Drive NE; no injuries reported


Robert Reed

This story was updated at 10:24 a.m.

Hickory firefighters have the house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street Drive NE under control and are checking for heat sources to make sure it is out, according to Terri Byers with the fire department.

Byers said no one is living at the building near Highland School Apartments. She added that the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Neighbor Randall Hollifield said he saw smoke coming from the building and called 911 around 9 a.m. Hollifield said he lives three houses down from the fire.

