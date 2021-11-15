Firefighters extinguish machine fire at Shurtape plant in Hickory

A fire on the second floor of the Shurtape Technologies plant on Highland Avenue slowed traffic in the area on Monday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
There were no injuries reported.
The fire call came in around 4 p.m.
Hickory Fire Education Specialist Terry Byers said a machine at the Hickory plant caught on fire. The fire was extinguished within minutes, she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today