Firefighters extinguish machine fire at Shurtape plant in Hickory
  • Updated
firefighters at shurtape.jpg

Hickory firefighters on the scene of a fire at the Shurtape plant in Hickory.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A fire on the second floor of the Shurtape Technologies plant on Highland Avenue slowed traffic in the area on Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire call came in around 4 p.m.

Hickory Fire Education Specialist Terry Byers said a machine at the Hickory plant caught on fire. The fire was extinguished within minutes, she said.

