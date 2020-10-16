Firefighters battle flames as Hickory home burns; resident, dog escape without injury

This story was updated at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2020.

Hickory firefighters battled flames Friday morning at a home in the 400 block of First Avenue SE.

Flames were visible in the second story of the home.

Billy Lee Trivett lives in the home. He was able to escape the fire with his dog Friday morning.

He said he noticed the fire in the kitchen and believes it started there. Trivett said he left the home when he was unable to get a fire extinguisher to work.

