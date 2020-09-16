 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle blaze in Bethlehem Wednesday evening
Firefighters battle blaze in Bethlehem Wednesday evening

Alexander County firefighters were battling a blaze on Alexander Point Road Wednesday evening.

There are no reports of injuries as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Hickory. Reports from the scene indicate the home was gutted by the fire.

