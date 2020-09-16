Firefighters battle blaze in Bethlehem Wednesday evening

Return to homepage ×
Alexander County firefighters were battling a blaze on Alexander Point Road Wednesday evening.
There are no reports of injuries as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Smoke from the fire was visible from Hickory. Reports from the scene indicate the home was gutted by the fire.
Robert Reed
