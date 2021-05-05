 Skip to main content
Firefighters and police respond to chemical spill on Highland Avenue
shurtape spill.jpg

Hickory police and firefighters responded to a report of a chemical spill near the Shurtape Technologies plant on Highland Avenue on Wednesday morning.

 Robert Reed

Hickory firefighters and police responded to a chemical spill at the Shurtape Technologies plant in Hickory on Wednesday morning.

Laura Pierce, director of MarCom and media at Shurtape, said the spill was discovered by their maintenance team during a routine check Wednesday morning. “Shurtape’s trained Emergency Response Team immediately took control of the spill, alerted local emergency services per company protocol and foamed the area using Class B Foam to stop evaporation,” she said in an email.

Police and firefighters assembled near the intersection of Highland Avenue and 17th Street SE to help contain the spill, officials on the scene said.

“The spill – a yet-to-be-determined amount of toluene – was contained solely within our containment reservoir,” Pierce said. “We are working closely with local agencies to clean and assess the area.”

Pierce said employees were evacuated from the facility as a precaution and no injuries were reported. Company officials are investigating the cause of the leak.

“Toluene is an industrial solvent used in the manufacture of adhesives for our tapes,” Pierce said.

