Firefighter memorial service to be held at church

CONOVER — The Catawba County Firefighter Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Joy Baptist Church at 4015 Herman Sipe Road in Conover.
Weather permitting, the service will conclude at the memorial site next door at the Catawba County Firefighters Museum. This is the 21st annual service. During this year’s event, firefighters will recognize 21 members.
“This service has a special meaning for all who attend, but especially for the family of the deceased fire service members that we honor and remember. These men and women have given years of their lives to our county’s fire service, and it is only proper that we give their families an hour of our time in remembrance of them," said David Pruitt, memorial coordinator.
For more information, call David Pruitt, with the Catawba County Firefighter Memorial committee, at 828-302-4300 or email dpruitt@catawbacountync.gov.
Members to be honored on Sunday include:
• David Willis Arndt, Catawba Fire Department
• Dennis Wayne Dixon, Propst Fire Department
• Frederick “Rick” Futrelle, Fairbrook Fire Department
• Dwight Dean Gladden, Propst Fire Department
• Michael Arnold Heavner, St. Stephens Fire Department
• Thomas G. “Tommy” Lambert, Claremont Fire Department
• Steve Allen Marlow, Newton Fire Department
• Bobby Junior Matthews, Catawba Fire Department
• Mary Greenhill Matthews, Cooksville Fire Department Auxiliary
• Ricardo “Rick” Navarrete, Startown Fire Department
• Glenn E. Oyler, Hickory Fire Department
• Earnest “Holsum” Parker, Maiden Fire Department
• Larry Bruce Reese, Long View Fire Department Chaplain
• Charles “Bo” Scott, Bandys Fire Department
• Larry Dean Self, Newton Fire Department
• Kenneth Michael “Mike” Trouille, Bandys Fire Department
• Norris Nelson Turner, Conover Fire Department
• Stephen Andrew Walker, Hickory Fire Department
• Luther C. Whitener, Mountain View Fire Department
• Clifford Reece Wilson, Maiden Fire Department
• David A. Yount, Newton Fire Department & Catawba County Emergency Services/Fire Marshal