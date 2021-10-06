Firefighter memorial service to be held at church

Weather permitting, the service will conclude at the memorial site next door at the Catawba County Firefighters Museum. This is the 21st annual service. During this year’s event, firefighters will recognize 21 members.

“This service has a special meaning for all who attend, but especially for the family of the deceased fire service members that we honor and remember. These men and women have given years of their lives to our county’s fire service, and it is only proper that we give their families an hour of our time in remembrance of them," said David Pruitt, memorial coordinator.