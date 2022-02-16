Fire that destroyed home in Conover on Tuesday appears suspicious

A fire that destroyed a home in Conover on Tuesday night is being treated as suspicious by investigators.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the home, located at 5871 N.C. Highway 16 near Springs Road, was vacant and no one was injured. A cause has not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said investigators are looking at this as a possible arson case based on evidence gathered by fire investigators.

Turk added that the home was built in 1916 and was in the process of being rented to a tenant.

The home was a total loss. “Some of the structure is still standing, but it’s destroyed,” Lowrance said.

