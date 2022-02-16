 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire that destroyed home in Conover on Tuesday appears suspicious
0 Comments
alert featured

Fire that destroyed home in Conover on Tuesday appears suspicious

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire that destroyed a home in Conover on Tuesday night is being treated as suspicious by investigators.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the home, located at 5871 N.C. Highway 16 near Springs Road, was vacant and no one was injured. A cause has not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said investigators are looking at this as a possible arson case based on evidence gathered by fire investigators.

Turk added that the home was built in 1916 and was in the process of being rented to a tenant.

The home was a total loss. “Some of the structure is still standing, but it’s destroyed,” Lowrance said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest blue diamond to ever come to auction estimated in excess of $48 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert