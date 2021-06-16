Fire taxes won't change despite requests

Catawba County’s budget will not include any increases in fire taxes, at least for several months.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to hold off on approving five requested fire tax increases. Board members said they hope to devise a better system for deciding on fire tax rates.

Fire taxes are paid by people living outside municipalities to fund fire departments that cover those areas. The fire departments can request tax rate increases to fund projects or equipment. For the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, five districts requested tax increases — Catawba rural, Claremont rural, Conover rural, Mountain View and Newton rural. The county manager’s recommended budget included increases for the Claremont rural district, Mountain View and Newton rural.

Tuesday, at a board of commissioners’ budget meeting, Commissioner Sherry Butler said she felt the county needed to delay any tax increases to review the process.

“I’d like to put a pause on funding any of it right now,” Butler said. “I don’t feel comfortable where we’re at.”

Butler suggested taking six to nine months to discuss the process with fire chiefs and county staff to find a more uniform and equitable way to decide fire tax rates.