Fire taxes won't change despite requests

Catawba County’s budget will not include any increases in fire taxes, at least for several months.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to hold off on approving five requested fire tax increases. Board members said they hope to devise a better system for deciding on fire tax rates.
Fire taxes are paid by people living outside municipalities to fund fire departments that cover those areas. The fire departments can request tax rate increases to fund projects or equipment. For the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, five districts requested tax increases — Catawba rural, Claremont rural, Conover rural, Mountain View and Newton rural. The county manager’s recommended budget included increases for the Claremont rural district, Mountain View and Newton rural.
Tuesday, at a board of commissioners’ budget meeting, Commissioner Sherry Butler said she felt the county needed to delay any tax increases to review the process.
“I’d like to put a pause on funding any of it right now,” Butler said. “I don’t feel comfortable where we’re at.”
Butler suggested taking six to nine months to discuss the process with fire chiefs and county staff to find a more uniform and equitable way to decide fire tax rates.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes said the process is complicated as it is currently, with fire tax increases handed out on an as-needed basis with few guidelines for approving an increase. “I think it's difficult to judge right now,” Barnes said. “This becomes far more complicated, the more you delve into it, the more questions I see come up. I’d like to pause and have a little more time.”
Chairman Randy Isenhower said the county wants to support fire departments but wants to see fire tax guidelines that can be applied across the board.
County Manager Mick Berry previously spoke to the board about studying how fire tax rates are determined. Tuesday, he said the first step will be meeting with the county’s fire chiefs. “We’ll share with them to give them a bigger picture to see if we can begin to move in some different directions to move in concert with the chiefs,” Berry said.
The commissioners also decided not to include $340,370 of rescue equipment in the proposed budget. The equipment would have gone to the Hickory, Newton and Sherrills Ford fire departments. Butler said she wanted to hold off on that allotment until a more equitable fire tax and money distribution system is found.
The county held a public hearing Tuesday for its $303.9 million budget, which goes into effect July 1. The budget does not include a tax rate increase. The commissioners will vote on the budget at the board's June 21 meeting.