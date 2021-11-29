Fire Marshal: Space heater starts house fire; blaze claims lives of two dogs

A house in Vale was destroyed Monday morning in a fire started by a space heater.
The heater was reportedly in the kitchen of the home.
Two people were asleep in the home when the fire started around 4:40 a.m., but were able to escape. The family's two dogs did not survive the fire, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.
The Propst Crossroads, Cooksville, Mountain View and Union fire departments responded to the fire.
