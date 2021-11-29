 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Marshal: Space heater starts house fire; blaze claims lives of two dogs
0 Comments
alert top story

Fire Marshal: Space heater starts house fire; blaze claims lives of two dogs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
113021-hdr-news-valefire-p1

Smoke rises from a house fire in Vale on Monday morning.

 Photo courtesy Dave Faherty, WSOCTV

A house in Vale was destroyed Monday morning in a fire started by a space heater.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The heater was reportedly in the kitchen of the home.

Two people were asleep in the home when the fire started around 4:40 a.m., but were able to escape. The family's two dogs did not survive the fire, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

The Propst Crossroads, Cooksville, Mountain View and Union fire departments responded to the fire.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French minister heads to Caribbean territories to defuse tensions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert