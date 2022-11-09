Fire leads to evacuation of Hickory business; no injuries reported

Hickory Business Furniture, which manufactures and sells upscale office furniture, was evacuated briefly Wednesday at around 11 a.m. due to a fire in the building.

The fire was extinguished, Hickory Fire Chief Jeff Barger said, and employees were expected to be allowed back into the building to resume work.

There were no injuries and no significant damage to the building, Barger said.

Barger said the fire began in equipment at the business.

Hickory Business Furniture is on 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory.