Fire leads to evacuation of Hickory business; no injuries reported

  • Updated
1110 hickory business furniture fire.jpg

The scene of a fire on 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory that temporarily led to the business being evacuated.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

Hickory Business Furniture, which manufactures and sells upscale office furniture, was evacuated briefly Wednesday at around 11 a.m. due to a fire in the building.

The fire was extinguished, Hickory Fire Chief Jeff Barger said, and employees were expected to be allowed back into the building to resume work.

There were no injuries and no significant damage to the building, Barger said.

Barger said the fire began in equipment at the business.

Hickory Business Furniture is on 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory.

