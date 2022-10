A fire heavily damaged a home on 25th Avenue NW in Hickory on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said. She did note that at least one family pet, a ferret, died in the fire.

A cause for the fire has not been released at 7 p.m.

Byers said the fire department deployed three fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck.

She said members of the Catawba County Fire Marshal's office were also on the scene.