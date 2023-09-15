A fire collapsed the roof and portions of the second floor of an abandoned building in Hickory on Friday morning.

Hickory firefighters were called to a building at the intersection of First Avenue SW and 14th Street SW shortly after 6 a.m., according to Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers.

Firefighters arrived to find the building ablaze and suffering extensive damage, Byers said.

The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., but the roads around the building remained closed.

Byers said the fire department would begin investigating the cause of the blaze once the fire debris cooled.