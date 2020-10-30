 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire extinguished at St. Stephens High School; no injuries reported
0 comments
top story

Fire extinguished at St. Stephens High School; no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire at St. Stephens High School was reported Friday morning. The fire was in the existing school building not in the new addition that is being constructed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was out before noon. There were no students in the building. 

There were approximately six people in the building where the fire started. All were evacuated. There were no injuries, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance.

Firefighters from Hickory and St. Stephens responded, as did the personnel with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and the Catawba County EMS.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert