Fire extinguished at St. Stephens High School; no injuries reported

A fire at St. Stephens High School was reported Friday morning. The fire was in the existing school building not in the new addition that is being constructed.
Support Local Journalism
The fire was out before noon. There were no students in the building.
There were approximately six people in the building where the fire started. All were evacuated. There were no injuries, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance.
Firefighters from Hickory and St. Stephens responded, as did the personnel with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and the Catawba County EMS.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.