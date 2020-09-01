Fire extinguished at home on Oxford School Road, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to what was termed an accidental fire on Oxford School Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
There were no injuries. The residents and their pets safely escaped the home.
Reports from the scene indicate the fire was started by a heat lamp.
Firefighters from the Catawba, Oxford and Claremont departments responded.
Members of Catawba County EMS, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and the Catawba County Fire Marshal's office were also on the scene.
