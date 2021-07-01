Fire destroys unoccupied home in Claremont; cause could not be determined

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a two-story house on Deal Road in Claremont early Thursday.
Oxford Fire Chief Wayne Smith said the department was dispatched shortly after 1:30 a.m. and it took nearly an hour to get the fire under control.
“It was fire everywhere,” Smith said of the scene.
He said the home was unoccupied. Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the cause of the fire has not been determined.
In addition to Oxford, responding departments included Claremont, Catawba, St. Stephens, Conover and Newton.
