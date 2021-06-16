 Skip to main content
Fire destroys home on Banoak Road; resident escapes without injury
Fire destroys home on Banoak Road; resident escapes without injury

A fire destroyed a home on Banoak Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman in a home consumed by fire on Banoak Road escaped injury Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was asleep in the home at the time of the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance. She escaped safely, Lowrance said, when her son found the fire.

As many as eight emergency response agencies were on the scene of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. The home is a total loss, Lowrance said.

