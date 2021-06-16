Fire destroys home on Banoak Road; resident escapes without injury

A woman in a home consumed by fire on Banoak Road escaped injury Wednesday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A woman was asleep in the home at the time of the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance. She escaped safely, Lowrance said, when her son found the fire.
As many as eight emergency response agencies were on the scene of the fire.
The fire is still under investigation. The home is a total loss, Lowrance said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Robert Reed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today