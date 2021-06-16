Fire destroys home on Banoak Road; resident escapes without injury

A woman in a home consumed by fire on Banoak Road escaped injury Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was asleep in the home at the time of the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance. She escaped safely, Lowrance said, when her son found the fire.

As many as eight emergency response agencies were on the scene of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. The home is a total loss, Lowrance said.

