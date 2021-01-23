Fire department uses community donations to purchase CPR devices

"But, once this device is put on the patient and used, it takes the physical exertion out of performing effective chest compressions and diminishes the likelihood of having to dispatch multiple fire stations for manpower resources," Davis continued.

“We can’t control the medical emergency or when it happens, but when we arrive on scene, we can control the quality of care that they are going to receive with this device. It only takes four to six minutes for the brain to start to die when it is deprived of oxygen. The depth of compressions and the rhythm must be maintained effectively the keep the blood flowing in their body which, in turn, is vital to the brain. These devices help us provide that quality of care and intervention to the patient.”

Each year, the department conducts a mail-out picture and letter drive within the community. A board of directors tracks the donations and in cases like this approves donated funds to be used for much-needed equipment that otherwise could not be purchased.