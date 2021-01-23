Fire department uses community donations to purchase CPR devices

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue recently utilized community donations to purchase an important new tool to aid its mission of saving lives during times of emergency and helping prevent tragedies.
The acquisition of four new Lucas chest compression devices will help the department be significantly more prepared on calls requiring lifesaving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).
Chest compressions are usually some of the first actions taken by medical first responders on scene after identifying the patient is in cardiac arrest and in need of CPR, said Rick Davis, fire chief with the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue.
“CPR is a strenuous intervention that puts firefighters at a greater risk of exposure to blood, saliva and airborne illnesses such as COVID-19," Davis said.
"Firefighters are human and as humans the physical exertion in performing chest compressions can take a quick toll on a firefighter's ability to continue to perform effective chest compressions at the recommended rate of between 100-120 beats per minute. Studies have shown that to conduct effective CPR, a person is only good for about two minutes to be fully effective before switching off to a colleague."
As a result of this strenuous intervention, multiple Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue fire stations must be dispatched on a confirmed cardiac arrest call to provide the extra needed manpower to support this lifesaving intervention. These type calls can last for up to an hour.
"But, once this device is put on the patient and used, it takes the physical exertion out of performing effective chest compressions and diminishes the likelihood of having to dispatch multiple fire stations for manpower resources," Davis continued.
“We can’t control the medical emergency or when it happens, but when we arrive on scene, we can control the quality of care that they are going to receive with this device. It only takes four to six minutes for the brain to start to die when it is deprived of oxygen. The depth of compressions and the rhythm must be maintained effectively the keep the blood flowing in their body which, in turn, is vital to the brain. These devices help us provide that quality of care and intervention to the patient.”
Each year, the department conducts a mail-out picture and letter drive within the community. A board of directors tracks the donations and in cases like this approves donated funds to be used for much-needed equipment that otherwise could not be purchased.
“Our community deserves a tremendous 'thank you' because without their continued support and financial donations, lifesaving devices like these could not have been purchased. It was through our community’s generosity that enabled SFTFR to purchase these four devices at a cost of $58,000, all of which was donated by our citizens in Sherrills Ford and Terrell. We want to show our community that their donations are being used to enhance the services we provide back to them," Davis said.
Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue operates out of four fire stations, and these Lucas devices will be placed on the stations' medical first response quick-response vehicles and placed into service once the training has been completes.
Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue is a combination department that provides fire, rescue and medical first response to a 48-square-mile area. By strategically placing a Lucas Device on each of the four fire stations' medical first response QRVs it reduces response times to get a device to an area within the district when needed.
“This is about survivability and quality of care. Every emergency call is challenging and sometimes our patient does not survive, even with our best efforts. However, we believe that our patients will have better chance of survivability with these devices. We care about every person who lives and works in our community. They are a part of us, and we want to give them the best quality of care we can,” Davis said.