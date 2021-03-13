Fire department urges residents to check smoke alarms

The Hickory Fire Department is urging residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change them if necessary. Firefighters typically make the request around the start of daylight saving time, which began at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Working smoke alarms provide an early warning to the dangers of smoke and fire,” Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson said in a statement released by the department. “This early warning is particularly important for those most at risk such as children and seniors. Changing smoke alarm batteries once a year is one of the simplest, and most effective ways to reduce these tragic deaths and injuries.”

Hutchinson added that people who do not have fire alarms or need assistance with their alarms can call the department at 828-323-7521.

Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after around 10 years, according to the release from the department.

The department also encouraged residents to have detectors in their bedrooms and to make and practice plans for getting out if a fire were to start.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.