Fire Department offers holiday safety tips

With the holiday season coming up, the Hickory Fire Department offered safety tips for folks planning to decorate their homes.
To avoid accidental fires caused by seasonal decorating, follow these safety tips:
- Test all lights and electrical decorations before putting them up. Check cords and plugs for any damage, fraying, or lose connections.
- Check all lights to ensure they have a label from a recognized testing laboratory. Always use indoor lights for indoors and outdoor lights for outdoors.
- Do not overload electrical circuits or extension cords by using too many items. Do not string together two or more extension cords.
- Do not hammer tacks or nails into electrical cords when hanging lights or decorations. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to the house.
- Never use real candles on or near any type of Christmas tree. Keep candles on a non-flammable base and away from any flammable materials. Extinguish candles before leaving your home or going to bed
- When choosing a live Christmas tree, choose a tree that is fresh. If using an artificial Christmas tree, be sure that the tree is marked as fire resistant.
- Water your live Christmas tree each day. A dry tree is more flammable than a fresh tree.
- Place your Christmas tree at least three feet away from any source of heat.
- Anchor your tree well, using a proper base.
- Always turn off tree lights, window lamps, and other electrical decorations before leaving the house or going to bed.
- Never throw used wrapping paper or other trash in your fireplace. If stockings are hanging above the fireplace, do not light the fireplace.
- Safely dispose of the tree when it begins dropping needles. Dried-out trees should not be left in a house, garage, or placed against the house.
For additional information, contact the Hickory Fire Department at 828-323-7521.
