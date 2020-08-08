Fire department announces retirement, promotions

LENOIR — Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Roger Barlow officially retired from the City of Lenoir Fire Department on Aug. 1.
Barlow started working for the City of Lenoir as a firefighter in 1978. He served as a firefighter for 12 years before leaving the city for other opportunities. Barlow returned to the city as a police telecommunicator in 2001 and was transferred back to the Fire Department in 2002.
In 2004, Barlow was promoted to a driver/operator. He earned his Fire Inspector Certificate in 2006 and was promoted to battalion chief in 2007. In 2009 Barlow earned his Fire Marshal Certification and in 2012, he also took on the fire marshal role for the city. In 2018, Barlow was promoted to assistant chief of fire prevention/fire inspector. He served a total of 31 years with the City of Lenoir.
With Barlow's retirement, several opportunities for promotion within the City of Lenoir Fire Department opened up.
Fire Chief Ken Hair has made the following promotions from within the department that will be effective later this month.
Chris Jacobs has been promoted to assistant chief/fire marshal effective Aug. 24. Jacobs has served the department since September 2001. He has been a captain since Jan. 16, 2018 and has previously held the rank of lieutenant.
Jonathan Wright will be promoted to captain on Aug. 25. Wright has been with the department since January 2003 and has served as a lieutenant since June 23, 2015.
Anthony Harrison will be promoted to lieutenant on Aug. 25. Harrison has been with the department since July 2008 and has served as a driver/operator since Oct. 9, 2018.
Hunter Winkler has been promoted to driver/operator effective Aug. 23. Winkler has worked full-time with the department since March 2016.
Cassidy Auton has been promoted to full-time to firefighter I effective Aug. 23. Auton has been a member of the part-time pool since January 2020.
Each candidate had to pass a written exam, go through an interview process, and a practical scenario. Highest total score available established the ranking for each position.
The Fire Department is always looking for dedicated people to serve the City of Lenoir. The majority of firefighters start out as part-time. Part-timers are first in line when full-time opportunities open up.
