Fire damages home on Mountain Terrace Drive in Mountain View

A home on Mountain Terrace Drive was damaged by fire Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Steven Rhodarmer of the Mountain View Fire Department said people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.
The fire is being investigated by the Catawba County Fire Marshal.
Firefighters from Mountain View, Long View, Hickory and Propst Crossroads responded. Personnel with Catawba County EMS and the Maiden Rescue Squad also were on the scene.
