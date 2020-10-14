 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages home on Mountain Terrace Drive in Mountain View
0 comments
breaking featured

Fire damages home on Mountain Terrace Drive in Mountain View

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_5175.jpg

Firefighters on the scene of a fire in Mountain View.

 Robert Reed

A home on Mountain Terrace Drive was damaged by fire Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Chief Steven Rhodarmer of the Mountain View Fire Department said people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

The fire is being investigated by the Catawba County Fire Marshal.

Firefighters from Mountain View, Long View, Hickory and Propst Crossroads responded. Personnel with Catawba County EMS and the Maiden Rescue Squad also were on the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert