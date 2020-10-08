 Skip to main content
Fire damages home on Jack Whitener Road; no injuries reported
Firefighters and fire investigators on the scene of a fire on Jack Whitener Road Thursday.

A fire damaged a home on Jack Whitener Road Thursday before noon.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. Neither was injured.

A number of fire departments responded, including firefighters from Propst Crossroads, Newton and Maiden. Firefighters from the North 321 department in Lincoln County also responded.

In addition, the Maiden Rescue Squad was on the scene.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal's team is investigating.

