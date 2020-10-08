Fire damages home on Jack Whitener Road; no injuries reported

A fire damaged a home on Jack Whitener Road Thursday before noon.
Two people were home at the time of the fire. Neither was injured.
A number of fire departments responded, including firefighters from Propst Crossroads, Newton and Maiden. Firefighters from the North 321 department in Lincoln County also responded.
In addition, the Maiden Rescue Squad was on the scene.
The Catawba County Fire Marshal's team is investigating.
