Fire damages home in Mountain View; displaces residents

A home on Mountain Terrace Drive was damaged by fire Wednesday, displacing the five people who lived there.

Deputy Chief Steven Rhodarmer of the Mountain View Fire Department said people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

The fire is being investigated by the Catawba County Fire Marshal.

Fire Investigator Kevin Head said the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. He said most of the damage was done to the interior of the home.

Firefighters from Mountain View, Long View, Hickory and Propst Crossroads responded. Personnel with Catawba County EMS and the Maiden Rescue Squad also were on the scene.

