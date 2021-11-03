 Skip to main content
Fire damages home in Long View Wednesday morning
Fire damages home in Long View Wednesday morning

image0.jpeg

Long View firefighters at a house fire Wednesday morning.

 Robert Reed

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Long View on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a faulty heating unit at the home on 37th Street SW, according to firefighters on scene.

No injuries were reported.

