Fire damages home in Long View Wednesday morning

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Long View on Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a faulty heating unit at the home on 37th Street SW, according to firefighters on scene.
No injuries were reported.
Robert Reed
